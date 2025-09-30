Mountain West Recap: Week 5
The UNLV Rebels were on a bye week in Week 5, but there was still plenty of action going on in the Mountain West Conference. This is every game that featured a Mountain West team from this past weekend, and what went down.
Utah State Aggies @ Vanderbilt Commodores
The Aggies were not able to keep up with the Commodores in Week 5 and lost by 20 points by a score of 55 - 35. They simply weren't able to slow down Vandy's quarterback, Diego Pavia, who accounted for 400 yards and six touchdowns. This was a tough loss for Utah State, who is now 3 - 2.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Northern Illinois Huskies
After beating the Cal Golden Bears in their previous game by a score of 34 - 0, the Aztecs escaped with a 6 - 3 win against the Huskies in Week 5. There wasn't a whole lot of offense in this game, but San Diego State found a way to get the win and improve their record to 3 -1.
New Mexico State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos
The Lobos beat up on the Aggies and won this game by a score of 38 - 20. Their quarterback, Jack Layne, threw for 303 yards and four TDs in this game. New Mexico improved their season record to 3 - 1 with this win.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ Air Force Falcons
Hawai'i has been an interesting team so far this season. They are hard to get a real feel for. Nevertheless, they went on the road and knocked off Air Force in this one by a score of 44 - 35. The Rainbow Warriors are now sitting at 4 - 2, while the Falcons fall to 1 - 3.
Washington State Cougars @ Colorado State Rams
The Rams continued to look bad this week. They scored three points in the first quarter and were not able to put any more points on the board for the rest of the game. The final score was 20 - 3 as Colorado State fell to 1 - 3 on the season.
San Jose State Spartans @ Stanford Cardinal
The Spartans lost a wild one in which their quarterback, Walker Eget, threw for 473 yards and three TDs. Stanford scored a TD with 19 seconds left to score the victory by a score of 30 - 29. San Jose State is struggling at 1 - 3.
App State Mountaineers @ Boise State Broncos
The Broncos blew out the Mountaineers here by a score of 47 - 14. They have now won three in a row since getting blown out in Week 1 by the USF Bulls. They have a huge game against Notre Dame this weekend.
