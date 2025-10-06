Mountain West Recap: Week 6
The UNLV Rebels came away with a big win this weekend over the Wyoming Cowboys, but they weren't the only team in action from the Mountain West Conference. There were a ton of big games this weekend around the Mountain West. This is a quick recap of all of the games from Week 6.
New Mexico Lobos @ San Jose Spartans
The Spartans came away with a huge win on their home field to move to 2 - 3 on the season and 1 - 0 in Mountain West play. The 35 - 28 win for the Spartans was a tough loss for New Mexico. It dropped them to 3 - 2 on the season and 0 - 1 in Mountain West play. They were picked apart by San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Colorado State Rams @ San Diego State Aztecs
The Aztecs handled the Rams with relative ease in Week 6. They won the game going away by a score of 45 - 24. They rushed for 282 yards in their win, with Byron Caldwell Jr and Lucky Sutton combining for 242 yards and three TDs on the ground. The Rams are now 1 - 4 and 0 - 1 in the Mountain West, and San Diego State moves to 4 - 1 and 1 - 0 in conference play.
Boise State Broncos @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
This was easily the most anticipated game of the week in the Mountain West, and the Broncos weren't able to keep it close. They ended up losing 28 - 7 to the Irish, with their quarterback Maddux Madsen throwing four interceptions and no TDs. The Broncos are now 3 - 2.
Air Force Falcons @ Navy Midshipmen
The Falcons lost this one 34 - 31, but were able to keep it much closer than expected. They are now 1 - 4 on the season, but have been competitive. Next up for them are the Rebels. It could end up being a tough matchup for UNLV. They will have to contain running back Liam Szarka, who ran for 152 yards and two TDs, and wide receiver Bruin Fleischmann who caught six passes for 166 yards and a TD in this one.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Fresno State Bulldogs
The Wolf Pack hung around in this one, but came away with another loss by a score of 20 - 17. They are now sitting at 1 - 4 on the season and 0 - 1 in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs are now 5 - 1 and the only team other than the Rebels to have five wins on the season. They are also 2 - 0 in Mountain West play.
