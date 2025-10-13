Mountain West Recap: Week 7
The UNLV Rebels knocked off the Air Force Falcons in Week 7, in what turned out to be a wild Mountain West Conference shootout. They won the game by a score of 51 - 48 in the final minute of the game. However, there was a lot of other action around the Mountain West this past weekend. These are all the games in the Mountain West that took place this weekend, other than the Rebels' game.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Colorado State Rams
This game ended up being a bit of a surprise on Friday night. The 5 - 1 Bulldogs went on the road to take on the 1 - 4 Rams. In a game that we projected Fresno State to get their sixth win against the struggling Rams, Colorado State punched them in the face early and came away with a 49 - 21 win. This game definitely shook up the Mountain West and knocked Fresno State down a peg or two. For the Rams, they will hope that this win gets their season back on track after a brutal start.
San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys
After falling to the Rebels in Week 6, Wyoming bounced back in Week 7 with a big home win to get back to .500 at 3 - 3. The Spartans were up 28 - 14 at half, but gave up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to fall to 2 - 4 with a 35 - 28 loss. The Spartans entered the season as the third most likely team to win the Mountain West, and they have not looked nearly as good as most expected them to. San Jose State has dug themselves a hole that they will have to pull themselves out of if they want to play a bowl game this year.
New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos
The Lobos looked good for most of this game and were able to hang around with the Broncos for three quarters. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 20 - 17. However, Boise State was able to pull away with this game late and win by a score of 41 - 25. Boise State now sits at 4 - 2 and 2 - 0 in the Mountain West, while the Lobos dropped to 3 - 3 and sank to 0 - 2 in the Mountain West.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Nevada Wolf Pack
In a shock to no one, the Aztecs destroyed the lowly Wolf Pack. San Diego State gave them a beatdown and won the game by a score of 44 - 10. Entering the fourth quarter, this game was 44 - 0. The game shouldn't have even been this close if the Aztecs hadn't called off the dogs. The Aztecs are now 5 - 1 on the season and 2 - 0 in the Mountain West.
Utah State Aggies @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Hawaii has turned things around this season after pulling away with this game late by a score of 44 - 26 and outscoring the Aggies 17 - 0 in the fourth quarter. The Rainbow Warriors are now 5 - 2 on the season and 2 - 1 in the Mountain West. The Aggies have now dropped to 3 - 3.
