Mountain West Recap: Week 8
The UNLV Rebels lost to the Boise State Broncos in Week 8 in a Mountain West Conference clash. However, there was a lot of other action this weekend around the Mountain West. This is a recap of all the action that took place in the Mountain West in Week 8.
San Jose State Spartans @ Utah State Aggies
The Aggies knocked off the Spartans on Friday night to move to 4 - 3 overall and 2 - 1 in the Mountain West. San Jose State fell to 2 - 5 on the season and 1 - 2 in the Mountain West. It's looking very unlikely that the Spartans will be playing in a bowl game this season. This was a brutal loss for them. They were projected to finish third in the Mountain West during the preseason, and have massively disappointed. Utah State moves up the standings in the conference in the midst of a solid season.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Air Force Falcons
A tough Wyoming defense was outdueled by an explosive Air Force offense in Week 8. Both of these teams only excel on one side of the ball and struggle on the other. This was the fewest points that the Falcons have scored all season, with their previous low being 32. It's also the second-most points the Cowboys have scored since Week 2. The Cowboys defense against the Air Force offense was what made this one tuning in for. Both have struggled mightily on the other side of the ball all year. Wyoming is now 3 - 4 on the year and 1 - 2 in Mountain West play. The Falcons move to 2 - 5 overall and 1 - 4 in the conference.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ Colorado State Rams
The Rainbow Warriors beat up on the Rams in Week 8. They won the game 31 - 19 and it wasn't even that close. Colorado State has been an extremely disappointing team this season. They are now 2 - 5 on the season and 1 - 2 in Mountain West play. On the other hand, Hawai'i has had a strong season. They now sit at 6 - 2 and 3 - 1 in the Mountain West. They need to start being taken seriously as a contender to make the conference championship game.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ New Mexico Lobos
Nevada lost again. However, they were surprisingly a lot more competitive than we expected. The final score was 24 - 22. They are now 1 - 6 on the season and 0 - 3 in the Mountain West. It's incredible that they were even able to beat Sacramento State earlier in the season. While barely beating Nevada isn't a great sign for the Lobos, they are still 4 - 3 on the season, but 1 - 2 in the conference.
