Mountain West Recap: Week 9
The UNLV Rebels had a bye in Week 9 and did not play. However, there was plenty of other action around the Mountain West Conference. The standings are tight and almost every game matters. This is all the action you might have missed and need to know about from this past weekend in the Mountain West.
Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack
As expected, the Broncos easily beat down the hapless Wolf Pack. However, the Boise State offense did not look very good at all. All we can chalk that up to is the Broncos playing down to their opponent. However, the Boise State defense looked great, forcing five turnovers. It wasn't as impressive a showing as we expected, but a win is still a win, and they won by three scores. Even if a 24 - 3 final score isn't quite what we had anticipated. Nevada falls to 1 - 7 and 0 -4 in the Mountain West, while Boise State climbs to 6 - 2 and 4 - 0 in conference play.
Utah State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos
The Lobos knocked off the Aggies in Week 9 and looked good doing it. They won the game convincingly by a score of 33 - 14. New Mexico held a lead of 19 heading into the fourth quarter, and this game was never in question by halftime. Utah State got off to a strong start to the season, but has now fallen to 4 - 4 and 2 - 2 in the Mountain West. New Mexico climbs to 5 - 3 and 2 - 2 in conference play. They will be heading to Las Vegas in Week 10 to take on UNLV.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Fresno State Bulldogs
This was expected to be the game to watch in the Mountain West this weekend. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out to be a very good game. San Diego State shut out the Bulldogs by a score of 23 - 0. The Aztecs are separating themselves as one of the elite teams in the conference. They are now 6 - 1 on the season and 3 - 0 in the conference. Fresno State is now sitting at 5 - 3 and 2 - 2 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs are now in the mix to play in the Mountain West Championship game this year.
Colorado State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys
The Rams continued to disappoint this week, getting blown out by the Cowboys 28 - 0. They entered the season with high hopes, but have now fallen to just 2 - 6 on the season and 1 - 3 in the Mountain West. Their season has lost all relevance much earlier than expected. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have a tough defense that is good enough to keep them in every game. The Cowboys are now 4 - 4 this year and 2 - 2 in conference play.
