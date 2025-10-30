New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels: "This Game Could Stay Close Well Into The Fourth Quarter"
We are just two days away from the UNLV Rebels being back in action. On Saturday, November 1, they will host the New Mexico Lobos. The predictions have been rolling in, and one of the most respected predictions for Mountain West football comes from Mountain West Connection. Their latest prediction might make the Rebels' faithful nervous.
Mountain West Connection's Prediction On The New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
"This matchup pits UNLV’s explosive, quick-strike offense against New Mexico’s balanced, ball-control approach.
The Rebels have an edge in raw talent, speed, and home-field advantage, but the Lobos have quietly become one of the most resilient teams in the Mountain West.
UNLV’s defense was ineffective last week against a talented Boise State team, as they were out-gained 558 to 476 in total yardage.
Much of that was because of Boise State’s 294-yard rushing performance, which averaged over 9 yards per carry, while the Rebels allowed 21 first downs.
On offense, UNLV played effectively on both sides of the line of scrimmage, gaining a total of 476 yards; 261 of those yards were rushing, averaging 6.8 yards per run.
The problem was on third downs (only 4-for-13), which limited the Rebels’ ability to stay competitive on the scoreboard.
There is no indication that UNLV’s offense will fail to continue its trend of scoring 30 or more points per game, as they have done in each of its previous games this season.
New Mexico delivered a robust all-around performance against Utah State. The Lobos held the ball for over 38 minutes and gained 224 rushing yards thanks to a powerful running game.
New Mexico’s defense also played well, holding Utah State to just 306 total yards and 15 first downs.
Offensively, New Mexico has been consistent, scoring 24 or more points in its last seven games.
The main weakness in New Mexico’s game is its defense against explosive offenses.
If UNLV can force the Lobos’ defense to become the aggressor in this game, then UNLV might find itself in a shootout-like contest.
If New Mexico can control the pace, reduce turnovers, and capitalize on UNLV’s defensive mistakes, this game could stay close well into the fourth quarter.
Prediction: New Mexico 38- UNLV 31"
While the Rebels' defense has struggled, we don't think the Lobos are going to get to 38 points this week. Our official prediction won't be released until tomorrow, but if you flip these scores, it would be a lot closer to what we are expecting to see.
