"No One Is Going To Make The Playoffs" From The Mountain West Conference
It's been a rough start to the season for the Mountain West Conference. Despite the UNLV Rebels starting off with a 2 - 0 record with a chance to knock off a Big 10 opponent in the UCLA Bruins this week, things still haven't been good for the Mountain West overall. In Week 1, the Boise State Broncos were dismantled by the USF Bulls, Hawaii was destroyed by the Arizona Wildcats, and the San Jose State Spartans failed to knock off Central Michigan.
Because of the shaky start, Mountain West Connection does not believe that any team in the Mountain West has a chance to make the College Football Playoffs this season. However, they did open the door cracked open for UNLV to slip in if they can run the table and finally get over the hump and win the Mountain West Conference Championship game.
Mountain West Connection's Take On The UNLV Rebels
"Well, it seems I have slightly jumped the gun on the MWC, as this conference looks awful right now. No one is going to make the playoffs here. UNLV may end up being the closest to that, but I don’t think they will beat out Tulane or Western Kentucky for a G6 spot, and any more losses will loom large with the game against Idaho State still in everyone’s minds.
MWC's Take On The Rest Of The Mountain West
"I dropped Hawai’i from my bowl projections, because losing that badly to a projected-to-be mid-tier Arizona team is flatly unacceptable, and leaves my only question being: how bad is Stanford? Jumping into my predictions is New Mexico, who really surprised me with their performance against a top-15 team in Michigan. If the Lobos can keep this up, they may find themselves forgetting who Bronco Mendenhall even is before long. I still think seven teams make bowls by consistently beating up on each other, but reminiscent of the old Pac-12, that isn’t a great thing as far as making it anywhere of note is concerned."
For us, it's too early to be projecting any late-season certainties. A lot can change from week to week in college football. We have no idea where teams like Boise State, Tulane, and Kentucky will be come December. It's just something we have to let play out, however, knocking off UCLA this week would be huge for the Rebels' playoff hopes.
