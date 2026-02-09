North Dakota State Bison Join Mountain West Conference As Football-Only Member

Big news in the Mountain West Conference. The North Dakota State Bison will be joining the conference for football in 2026. They have been a dominant force in the FCS, winning 10 of the past 15 FCS National Championships. NDSU will officially join the Mountain West on July 1, 2026.

The school will pay the NCAA $5 million to move from the FCS to the FBS, and is projected to pay the Mountain West $12 million to join. North Dakota State will also have a two-year transitional period when they will play a full Mountain West schedule, but will not be eligible to play in the Mountain West Championship Game or the College Football Playoffs. However, they will be eligible to play in a bowl game if not enough teams qualify or accept bowl bids. In 2028, they will be eligible for all postseason play.

Their arrival will give Mountain West football a 10-team conference in 2026 as they look to replace the five teams exiting for the Pac-12. The Bisons join the Northern Illinois Huskies and UTEP Miners in the Mountain West football conference. There could still be more teams joining at some points, with the Boise State Broncos, San Diego State Aztecs, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Utah State Aggies all leaving.

As of now, the Bison, Huskies, and Miners will help fill out the Mountain West along with their current members. the UNLV Rebels, New Mexico Lobos, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, San Jose State Spartans, Air Force Falcons, Wyoming Cowboys, and Nevada Wolf Pack.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez On The North Dakota State Bison Joining The Mountain West For Football In 2026

"The Bison bring a championship mindset and a bold vision for growth that aligns with the unwavering commitment to the excellence of the Mountain West," Navarez said. "Their dedication to elevating the student‑athlete experience -- on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community-- will energize the Mountain West and help propel our football profile to new heights nationwide."

North Dakota State Athletic Director Matt Larsen On The Bison Joining The Mountain West For Football

"This is a historic day for NDSU athletics. Our football program has earned this opportunity through the sustained success and leadership of our student-athletes and coaches past and present. Joining the Mountain West is an exciting new opportunity for our team to compete at the highest level, for our fans to see FBS opponents coming to Fargo, and for Bison football to reach a wider national audience through expanded television coverage."

