Polarizing Linebacker Vontaze Burfict Hired As UNLV Rebels Defensive Analyst
UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen has made a new addition to his defensive coaching staff. He has added former Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict to serve as a defensive analyst for the program. Burfict will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator from his days with the Bengals, Paul Guenther. Guenther was hired as an associate head coach this offseason.
Burfict was a controversial figure as an NFL linebacker. While he was a standout player and a difference-maker on the field. He is remembered more for his antics, suspensions, and brutal injury-causing hits that many considered dirty. At best, he is a polarizing figure to most. However, he is now looking for a fresh start on the staff at UNLV. There is no doubt that if his on-field play is any reflection of what he will bring to the table as a defensive analyst in Las Vegas, he could bring great value to Mullen's team.
This could be a perfect match and a great opportunity for both Burfict and the Rebels. Motorcycle Sports had an interesting perspective on this new partnership.
Motorcycle Sports' Take
"As Burfict embarks on this new journey at UNLV, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. His transition from player to coach is anticipated to foster a new generation of athletes who can learn from both his successes and his missteps.
The Runnin’ Rebels, under the leadership of first-year head coach Dan Mullen, are looking to bolster their defense, and Burfict’s insights will be invaluable. His unique perspective, shaped by years of high-stakes competition, will undoubtedly influence the team’s development as they aim to make a mark in college football.
With his return to the game, Burfict is poised to leave a lasting impact, this time from the sidelines, guiding young players as they navigate the challenges of the sport."
This is a positive take and the way this hire should be looked at. Plenty of time has passed, and Burfict deserves the opportunity to change and grow without judgment. What we should be focusing on is what he can bring to the table as a defensive analyst. That remains to be seen, but a player who has had the experience that he has throughout his football career could bring an interesting perspective that could help him help young student-athletes.
