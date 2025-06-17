Predicting Every Mountain West Game On UNLV Football’s 2025 Conference Schedule
With the UNLV Rebels football schedule out and the season rapidly approaching, we are going to take a look at each Mountain West Conference game on the schedule and predict the winners and losers.
2025 UNLV Football Mountain West Conference Schedule
UNLV at Wyoming Cowboys (Oct. 4)
This game may not be an easy way to open up the Mountain West schedule on the road against Wyoming despite them coming off of a 3 - 9 season. Still, the Rebels should be able to knock of the Cowboys, but it should be closer than many are expecting. Look for Rebels to win this game by no more than 10 points.
UNLV Vs. Air Force Falcons (Oct. 11)
Air Force finished last season on a four-game winning streak and looked much better than they had during their 1 - 7 start to the season. Nevertheless, this game shouldn't be an issue for UNLV and the game shouldn't be particularly competitive.
UNLV at Boise State Broncos (Oct. 18)
It's hard to imagine anyone in this conference going into Boise and knocking off the Broncos. The Broncos will be too much for UNLV in what will likely be about a three-score loss. If the Rebels are going to beat Boise State it will likely have to happen in a Mountain West Championship Game
UNLV Vs. New Mexico Lobos (Nov. 1)
UNLV will be able to win this game comfortably on their home field. The Lobos aren't a bad team, but the Rebels should be able to outclass them in Las Vegas.
UNLV at Colorado State Rams (Nov. 8)
This is going to be a very tough game. UNLV hasn't won a game at Colorado State since 2002. This game will really show where this program is this year. We are predicting that the Rebels win a tight game by less than a field goal.
UNLV Vs. Utah State Aggies (Nov. 15)
The Aggies will not be able to go into Vegas and knock off the Rebels. UNLV will be able to defend their home field and win this game by more than two scores.
UNLV Vs. HAWAI'I Rainbow Warriors (Nov. 22)
This is another game that the Rebels should win with ease. We don't expect the Rainbow Warriors to be particularly competitive on the road in Vegas.
UNLV at UNR Wolfpack (Nov. 29)
The Fremont Cannon will once again stay with the Rebels. There is no reason to believe that Nevada has any chance against their in-state rivals.
We are projecting their final Mountain West record to be 7 - 1. This would propel them to another Mountain West Championship Game. It feels inevitable that they would once again face off with the Broncos in the championship game if they do make it there. This could be their last chance to topple them before they leave for the Pac-12 in 2026. Knocking off Boise State would be a massive statement for a team looking to become a G5 powerhouse moving forward.