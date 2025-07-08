Projecting The 2025 Season For UNLV Football's Four NFL Rookies
The UNLV Rebels football team had four rookies either get drafted, sign as an undrafted free agent, or be given a camp invite this past spring. Those four players were wide receiver Ricky White III, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, safety Johnathan Baldwin, and inside linebacker Jackson Woodard. All of their careers are currently a huge mystery. The range of outcomes for the three non-quarterbacks this season in seeing significant playing time to being out of the league completely. We are going to project how we think each player's season will go in 2025.
WR Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks
White III was the only one in this group who was actually selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seahawks picked him in the seventh round and made him the first Rebel drafted in 15 long years. While he is a talented wideout, the true value he is going to bring to Seattle as a rookie will likely be on special teams. The reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year has a truly versatile and unique skill set in that phase of the game. We are projecting him to make the 53-man roster, but play very little on offense this season. However, he'll be a stud on special teams.
QB Hajj-Malik Williams, FA
The Las Vegas Raiders invited Williams to their rookie camp, but as far as we can tell, never actually signed him despite some conflicting reports. There is a chance he catches on with a practice squad; however, ultimately, we believe he ends up starting in the UFL. His dual-threat style is a great fit for that league, and he has the talent to be a potential top half of the league starting quarterback. That very likely wouldn't be the case in the NFL.
DB Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
Of all these UNLV rookies, Baldwin has the clearest path to significant reps on either offense or defense. The Packers have moved him from safety to cornerback and have been giving him meaningful reps as the slot corner. Based on everything we've heard out of Green Bay so far, he will be making the 53-man roster and could serve as at least the fourth corner in dime packages.
LB Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
It's been a tumultuous offseason for Jackson. The star linebacker surprisingly went undrafted, then was picked up by the Seahawks just to be cut again before even completing rookie camp. However, he may have found a home in Houston. We have no doubt that he'll at worst make a practice squad in the NFL, even if it's not with the Texans. With that said, we expect to see him on a 53-man roster at some point this season, even if it isn't Week 1.