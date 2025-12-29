Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Could Be ACC Bound

Since UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea decided to enter the transfer portal, rumors have quickly swirled about the potential landing spots for the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. We have already mentioned the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles; however, another ACC team has emerged as a potential landing spot. Thomas Hughes of Virginia Tech Hokies On SI gave his opinion on the possibility of the former Virginia Cavaliers' quarterback coming back to the state to play for the Hokies for the 2026 college football season.

Thomas Hughes Of Virginia Tech Hokies On SI On UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Potentially Landing At Virginia Tech

"While there would be a certain poetic irony in seeing Colandrea don maroon and orange just two seasons after suiting up for Virginia, it’s difficult to view that move as a meaningful upgrade for Virginia Tech. Colandrea burst back onto the scene early in the 2025 campaign at UNLV, flashing confidence and playmaking ability that initially made the move look inspired. However, in the final two contests of the season, the “new car” feel faded.

That matters for a Virginia Tech program aiming higher than a short-term spark. The Hokies aren’t just searching for competence at quarterback; they’re looking for someone who can raise the ceiling of the offense and provide week-to-week stability. In that context, Colandrea feels more like a lateral move than a step forward: serviceable, perhaps, but not transformative. In addition, his proximity to Florida State — Colandrea went to high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is around a four-hour drive from the FSU campus — makes me think that the Seminoles would be a more likely in-conference option if Colandrea were to make his return to the ACC."

It's interesting that he also brought up Florida State; they seem to have the most steam behind their rumors of acquiring Colandrea. However, the rumors never seem to be complimentary. The tone here is once again that the Seminoles will have to settle for Colandrea because they aren't an attractive program. We both agree and disagree. Florida State is not an attractive program, but we believe that it may actually be Colandrea who can do better. It feels like he's being underestimated. The fact that he played his high school ball in St Petersburg does give that rumor more validity.

