Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 10
The UNLV Rebels football team lost their Week 10 matchup against the New Mexico Lobos by a score of 40 - 35. However, when you score 35 points, you're still going to have some big offensive performances. There was no doubt who their best offensive player was in this game. That's why we are naming Anthony Colandrea our UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week.
Colandrea did all he could in this one, completing 36 of 46 attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns. He also tacked on 41 yards on the ground on eight carries. He is no stranger to this honor as he has won it most weeks this season, and was in the running the weeks he didn't. Not only has he been the best player for UNLV, but he's also making a strong case to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year this season. Through eight games, he has 2,000 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and he has rushed for 451 yards and four TDs. It's been a monster year for the Rebels' quarterback.
Others Earning Consideration
Running back Jai'Den Thomas struggled on the ground again in this game, rushing for just 34 yards on 13 carries. This is an issue that this offense has to get right if they want to get back to winning games. However, he also caught 11 passes for 65 yards. His 99 yards from scrimmage led all Rebels, which definitely earns him consideration here. It was a bad game by his standards, but if another running back on the team did the same thing, we'd be praising them.
Wide receiver Daejon Reynolds continued his recent surge and once again led the team in receiving. He caught five passes in this one, which he turned into 78 yards and a touchdown. Early in the season, it was all Jaden Bradley when it came to the UNLV WR corps, but Reynolds has emerged as a true 1b option to Bradley's 1a option. Bradley also caught five passes in this game for 58 yards.
We also want to mention tight end Var'Keyes Gumms. He has also been stepping up as of late. In this game, he caught two passes for 43 yards and a TD in this game. His emergence has added another key weapon to this offense.
