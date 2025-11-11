Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 11
The UNLV Rebels football team was able to get back on track in Week 11 after dropping two in a row. They went on the road and blew out the Colorado State Rams by a score of 42 - 10. This was a huge win for the Rebels, who desperately needed a win in a tough place to play. There were a lot of big performances in this game, which did not make it easy to pick the best offensive player; however, we were able to decide on one.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has once again been named the official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Rams in Week 11. He just continues to produce monster games as he makes his case to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. While this week it was a tougher decision, he still did enough to earn this honor.
He completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, what put him over the top was the fact that he also tacked on 33 yards and two more TDs on the ground. The numbers just continue to pile up for Colandrea as he dominates his Mountain West competition.
Others Earning Consideration
Running back Jai'Den Thomas made a strong case for himself this week. On just seven carries, he rushed for 131 yards and one TD. That's an average of 18.7 yards per carry. He also caught one pass for four yards. While he obviously wasn't quite as good as Thomas in this game, we also want to acknowledge Jaylon Glover, who rushed for 99 yards and a TD on 12 carries, and added a seven-yard reception.
Wide receiver Troy Omeire led the Rebels in receiving, but it all came on one play. He only caught one pass; however, it was a 68-yard touchdown. Taeshaun Lyons also scored on a 39-yard TD reception. Jaden Bradley otherwise looked like the top option, catching three passes for 64 yards.
This was a great week for the Rebels' offense, which helped them get back on track in a major way last weekend. When you score 42 points, there are a lot of good players making great plays. Nevertheless, Colandrea continues to have a stranglehold on this honor. Hopefully, this UNLV offense goes back out there this weekend against the Utah State Aggies and has another monster game and finishes the game with another win.
