Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 12
The UNLV Rebels football team didn't have as explosive an offensive game as we've been accustomed to, but their 29 points were enough to get the job done in double overtime against the Utah State Aggies. Beating the Aggies moved the Rebels to 4 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference and kept them in the hunt to make the Mountain West Championship game. Head coach Dan Mullen's offense had to operate without their running back Jai'Den Thomas in this one. They still managed to come away with the win.
One of the biggest reasons they were still able to win this game was the play of their star quarterback, Anthony Colandrea. It may be becoming a bit redundant at this point, but Colandrea has once again been named the UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week. In Week 12, he completed 24 of 43 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing for 29 yards and another TD. He may not have had his best game of the season, but he was still the standout star in this game, which is one of the many reasons he will likely be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year this season.
Others Earning Consideration
Running back Kayden McGee was in close consideration for this honor. He was the overtime hero who broke off a 25-yard touchdown run in double overtime to seal the victory for the Rebels. McGee rushed for 54 yards on three carries at 18 yards per carry. With Thomas out, UNLV needed a running back to step up in his absence, and McGee did just that and exited this game as a hero.
Wide receiver Troy Omeire was the Rebels' leading receiver in this game. He caught four passes for 83 yards in this game. Jaden Bradley wasn't far behind, catching six passes for 62 yards. While this duo of wide receivers had a great game, it was Daejon Reynolds who caught Colandrea's lone touchdown pass. However, he only totaled three receptions for 14 yards on Saturday.
This may not have been a strong offensive game by the standards the Rebels have set this season; however, there are a ton of teams in the Mountain West alone that would love to have this kind of offensive output on a weekly basis. McGee made a strong case to be the Offensive Player of the Week in Week 12, but ultimately, we still had to go with Colandrea.
