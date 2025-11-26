Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team came away with a huge win over the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in Week 13. They blew the Rainbow Warriors out by a score of 38 - 10. With the win, the Rebels kept their Mountain West Championship hopes alive while Hawai'i saw their conference championship dreams collapse. It may have been the most complete game that UNLV has played all season.
When you score 38 points, the offense is obviously a big part of their success. There were plenty of offensive stars who had huge games in this one, but there always has to be one who stands above the rest. It was a familiar face in this game. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea was once again named the official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13.
In Week 13, Colandrea had another huge game. It feels like he has earned this honor almost every week this season. He torched the Rainbow Warriors last Friday night, completing 21 of 26 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also chipped in on the ground with three rushes for 16 yards. Another week and another Offensive Player of the Week award for Colandrea after a great game. We expect him to push for this honor again in the Rebels' final game of the regular season on Saturday against the Nevada Wolf Pack for the Fremont Cannon.
Others Earning Consideration
We start with wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, who took a 72-yard touchdown pass down the sideline in this game. He led the team in receiving in this game with two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. He almost connected with Colandrea on another long touchdown reception, but he was just barely overthrown in the end zone.
Wide receivers Jaden Bradley and Daejon Reynolds also had great games. Bradley caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Reynolds caught six passes for 45 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Running back Jai'Den Thomas led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 61 yards, but it was Keyvone Lee who had the most impressive run of the day on a 14-yard touchdown run. He dragged defenders into the end zone. Lee finished with nine carries for 48 yards and three receptions for 15 yards. Thomas chipped in with 14 receiving yards as well.
