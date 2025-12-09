Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 15

The UNLV Rebels suffered a disappointing loss to the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday. It was their third consecutive loss to the Broncos in the title game. Boise State won the game by a score of 38 - 21. Since losing that game, it has been announced that UNLV will be playing the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. UNLV will look to wash the taste of this loss out of their mouth with a big win against a tough opponent.

One of the biggest reasons they lost in the Mountain West title game was their lack of offensive output. Their 21 points scored were the fewest points they had scored in any game this season. Nevertheless, there were still some solid performances, and one stood out above the rest. That's why quarterback Anthony Colandrea has once again been named the official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Championship Week.

It was far from his best game of the season, but Colandrea once again showed why he was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for 2025. He completed 18 of 38 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in this game, and led the team with 66 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. While this was a poor showing by the Rebels, it would have been an unmitigated disaster if not for Colandrea and his dual-threat abilities.

Others Earning Consideration

If not for Colandrea, it would have been senior wide receiver JoJo Earle who would have been named the offensive player of the week. He carried the ball three times for 19 yards and a touchdown, and led the team in receiving with two receptions for 45 yards. He was easily the most productive of any of the offensive weapons in this game for the Rebels.

There are two other players worth mentioning on this offense. Wide receiver Troy Omeire caught Colandrea's lone touchdown pass. He totaled three receptions for 33 yards. Running back Keyvone Lee carried the ball seven times for 58 yards on a team-best 8.3 yards per carry. He also chipped in with one catch for eight yards.

It was a tough game for this offense, but they will have a chance to bounce back against Ohio in their upcoming bowl game. We still have one more UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week honor to give out.

