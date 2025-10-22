Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 8
It was a rough week for the UNLV Rebels in Week 8. They suffered their first loss of the season against the Boise State Broncos in a 56 - 31 blowout loss. However, there were still some great performances on offense. They did still score 31 points in Boise, which isn't easy to do. Unfortunately, the defense let them down yet again. While there were multiple impressive performances on offense, one player stood out above the rest, and it's a familiar face, who has already earned this honor multiple times this season.
Our UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8 is quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Outside of his pick-six, the Rebels' quarterback had another monster game. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and tacked on an additional 87 yards and a TD on the ground. Despite the disappointing loss, it was another great game for the star UNLV quarterback.
Others Earning Consideration
We start off here with a running back, but it might not be the one that you were expecting. It was Jaylon Glover who led the Rebels' backfield in Week 8. He carried the ball just six times, but finished with 112 yards on 18.7 yards per carry, including an electric 43-yard run. It was a great game for the sophomore running back.
DeAngelo Irving was the leading receiver for UNLV this past week. he caught four passes for 90 yards. His biggest play was a 60-yard reception from Colandrea. This was by far his biggest game of the season. His previous season-high was just 19 receiving yards. We hope to see him continue his impressive play after the team's third bye week.
You may have noticed that we didn't mention the three TD scorers. We want to at least mention them here. Jai'Den Thomas only averaged 3.5 yards per carry in this game; however, he did still manage to post 38 yards and a TD. The Rebels' top receiver, Jaden Bradley, only caught one pass on Saturday, but it was a 35-yard TD reception. Wide receiver Troy Omeire also caught a 17-yard TD on his lone reception. It was his second TD of the season. Outside of the touchdowns, none of these players did enough to truly be in the running for this honor this week, though.
