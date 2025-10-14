Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player Of The Week In Week 7
Last week, after the win over the Wyoming Cowboys, we talked about how the game didn't have as much offense, and there weren't many standout performances on offense for the UNLV Rebels. That will not be a concern this week after the Rebels' crazy shootout victory over the Air Force Falcons. The Rebs pulled off an incredible 51 - 48 win with seconds left on the clock. Picking the top offensive player this week was tough for the exact opposite reason as last week. Nevertheless, there was one player who stood out above the rest. That is why quarterback Anthony Colandrea is our official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week.
Colandrea was outstanding in this game from start to finish. He finished the game, completing 20 of 32 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 62 yards and two more TDs. He capped off his huge game with a 19-yard TD run with 36 seconds left to seal the victory. While there were a ton of great performances that helped get this win, Colandrea deserves this honor. There aren't many, if any, other quarterbacks in the Mountain West Conference that could have pulled off what he did in the Rebels' Week 7 win over Air Force.
Others Earning Consideration
RB Jai'Den Thomas
Thomas has another big game, carrying the ball 11 times for 88 yards and a TD, averaging 8.0 yards per carry. His touchdown run came from 51 yards out. He also contributed in the passing attack, catching six passes for 58 yards.
WR Daejon Reynolds
Reynolds had a monster game, catching four passes for a team-high 139 yards and a TD. That touchdown went for 86 yards and swung the momentum of the game, giving the Rebels their first lead of the day in the third quarter. He has seen his yardage total increase in every game this season so far.
WR Jaden Bradley
Bradley earned this honor last week, but that came from a combination of offensive and special teams accolades. However, he was involved in another unconventional play this week. Not only did he catch three passes for 73 yards, but he also threw a 16-yard TD pass to tight end Var'Keyes Gumms in a game-changing play, just five seconds into the third quarter. It was a massive play for the Rebels.
