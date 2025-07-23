Quarterback Battle Headlines UNLV's 2025 Offensive Training Camp Preview
UNLV Rebels Training Camp is starting this week, and this football team has been deemed by one of the most interesting teams in the sport by many experts and analysts. With a new head coach in Dan Mullen and a ton of new talent on the roster, these are the storylines to watch this summer on the offensive side of the ball.
1. The QB Competition: Anthony Colandrea Vs. Alex Orji
The Rebels lost their impressive dual-threat quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, this offseason when he graduated and earned an invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie minicamp in May. They replaced him by bringing in Virginia Cavaliers' transfer Anthony Colandrea and Michigan Wolverines' transfer Alex Orji. Both guys are very different quarterbacks, but both have also displayed high upside. The issue is that they have also both lacked consistency. This is a wide-open competition that will have a huge impact on the team this season.
2. Wide Receiver Depth
The wideouts are an interesting group in UNLV this season. We have projected the starters to be transfers JoJo Earle and Troy Omeire, along with returning senior Jaden Bradley. It will be important that this team figures out how they are going to deploy these wideouts and which ones have the best chemistry with which quarterback. There are other wideouts behind them that can also compete for jobs this season, including returning junior DeAngelo Irvin Jr.
3. A New-Look Offensive Line
With four of their five projected starters being transfers, this offensive line needs to come together in a hurry. There is a lot of talent, but the chemistry is going to be the question. Their ability to become a strength of this team may be the key to truly unlocking the entire offense in 2025.