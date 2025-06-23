Ranking Every Mountain West Head Coach Ahead Of The 2025 College Football Season
The Mountain West Conference is no doubt in a transitional period right now. There will be a lot of changes next year with teams leaving the conference for the Pac-12 and new teams joining to fill those holes. There has also been a lot of turnover when it comes to the head coaches in the Mountain West. Four teams will be entering the season with a first-year head coach for their program. We are going to take a look and rank all the head coaches in the conference.
1. Dan Mullen, UNLV Rebels
Mullen left his cushy ESPN studio job to take over the UNLV program from Barry Odom who found great success in Las Vegas before leaving to take the Purdue Boilermakers job. He brings SEC head coaching experience and a National Championship pedigree with him from his days as the Florida Gators offensive coordinator.
2. Spencer Danielson, Boise State Broncos
Danielson has been the king of the Mountain West. Not only are the Broncos once again the reigning conference champions, but they also earned themselves a college football playoff bid last season.
3. Troy Calhoun, Air Force Falcons
Calhoun is the face of consistency in the Mountain West. He will enter his 19th season as the head coach of the Falcons this upcoming season and 135 - 89 record during his run at Air Force.
4. Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State Aggies
Mendenhall comes in at No. 4, but could be in danger of dropping if he doesn't have a strong year. This is his first season with the Aggies after a year with New Mexico. Most of his success came with BYU in the 2010's.
5. Matt Entz, Fresno State Bulldogs
Yet another new coach, Entz has had a lot of FCS success and earned this head coaching job after a stint with the USC Trojans as an assistant head coach.
6. Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State Spartans
In 2024, he had a solid first year with the Spartans, but we would like to see the team take another step forward this season before bumping him up any higher.
7. Jay Norvell, Colorado State Rams
It looks like Norvell has started to get the Rams heading in the right direction. He's another coach with a chance to make a big jump this season.
8. Sean Lewis, San Diego State Aztecs
Lewis's first season with the Aztecs didn't go great last season. However, it was his first year and it's only fair to give him some time to change the culture of the defensive program it was to the offensive program he wants to make it.
9. Timmy Chang, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
His three years at Hawaii have been mediocre at best. He'll need to do better this season if he wants to keep his job.
10. Jeff Choate, Nevada Wolf Pack
Choate didn't have a good first season with Nevada to say the least, but that program was in a full rebuild when he took over.
11. Jason Eck, New Mexico Lobos
The last two on this list are pretty much interchangeable. We give the edge to Eck entering his first season with the Lobos on mostly hope alone.
12. Jay Sawvel, Wyoming Cowboys
Sawvel went 3 - 9 in his first year with the Cowboys in 2024. He still has a lot to prove in his second season as a head coach.