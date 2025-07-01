Ranking Every Projected Starting Quarterback In The Mountain West
The UNLV Rebels football team is trying to figure out their quarterback situation as we inch closer to the 2025 season, as Michigan Wolverines transfer Alex Orji battles it out with Virginia Cavaliers transfer Anthony Colandrea for the starting job this summer. However, the Rebels aren't the only team with questions at the quarterback position in the Mountain West Conference. Here, we are ranking every quarterback in the Mountain West that we are projecting as the opening-game starter.
1. Maddux Madsen, Boise State
This is an easy top choice. Last season, Madsen beat out five-star recruit Malachi Nelson to win the starting job, then went on to lead the team to a Mountain West Championship. Their title win earned them a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, in 2025, the offense won't have star running back Ashton Jeanty to lean on, and Madsen will likely have to do more.
2. Micah Alejado, Hawaii
While Alejado is both young and undersized, he showed a lot of promise at the end of last season. In Hawaii's final game, he threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns. We like the promise he showed as a freshman.
3. E.J. Warner, Fresno State
If the name sounds familiar, it's because EJ's father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. EJ has shown a lot of promise, but he also can't stop throwing interceptions. He has led the American Athletic Conference in interceptions in each of the past three seasons.
4. Chubba Purdy, Nevada
Purdy is a subpar passer, but an outstanding runner who can win games with his legs. Injuries have also been a major concern. However, his rare athletic ability could give him a unique advantage in the Mountain West compared to his days in Power 5 conferences with the Florida State Seminoles and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
5. Walker Eget, San Jose State
Eget earned starter's reps last season, but was too turnover-prone. When you consider how good his wide receivers were, it would have been nice to see more out of him.
6. Alex Orji, UNLV
Orji was never able to carve out a significant role at Michigan. With that said, there is a reason he was recruited to one of the top programs in the country. If he can put it all together, he could be a terror in the Mountain West. Worst case scenario, he can win games with his legs, but he has plenty to prove with his arm.
7. Kaden Anderson, Wyoming
Anderson played well last season with limited opportunities. It's hard to fairly judge him on such a small sample size, but he did show promise as a potential full-time starter.
8. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State
Despite throwing too many interceptions, Fowler-Nicolosi looked good in 2023. That wasn't the case in 2024. He needs to bounce back after a bad season and prove he is better than what we saw last year.
9. Jack Layne, New Mexico
Layne has a solid run with the Idaho Vandals and should continue to be a solid starter with the Lobos despite a lack of high-end upside.
10. Quentin Hayes, Air Force
Hayes only has to do so much in the Falcons' run-heavy triple option attack, but last season he showed that he was able to do what needed to be done. The only reason he's so low is because of his lack of passing ability. You can make the case that that doesn't matter though.
11. Bryson Barnes, Utah State
We are projecting Barnes as the starter for the Aggies; however, that is not a done deal. He has a handful of contenders to beat out for the job before he's officially locked in.
12. Jayden Denegal, San Diego State
Denegal is another Michigan transfer who was behind Orji on their depth chart. He also wasn't considered as close to as good a high school prospect as Orji. This is another quarterback who could end up losing out on this starting job if things don't go well this summer.