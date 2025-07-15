Rebels in the NFL: A Brief Rundown of Each Former UNLV Player in the NFL
As a smaller program, UNLV doesn't have a lot of NFL talent who are former Rebels. However, there are a few players currently vying for an NFL career and it seems like a good time to give these players some spotlight. Without further ado, let's get started.
Safety Johnathan Baldwin signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The 22-year-old defensive back is vying for a spot among the Packers' strong safeties. Baldwin is currently listed as the fourth-string in that group. In 44 games at UNLV, he had 211 total tackles, 15 for loss, 4.5 sacks, six interceptions, 30 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Baldwin earned All-Mountain West honors in 2024 with three interceptions, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Linebacker Jackson Woodard went undrafted this year and initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks before being waived. He was picked up by the Houston Texans off waivers and is seeking a spot on their depth chart. Woodard was the first Rebel in 17 years to win the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024.
Austin Ajiake is a fourth-string linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. He has been waived numerous times, having been a member of the Broncos, Raiders, and Packers before joining the Colts.
Ajiake's senior season in 2022 was when he made a name for himself. He finished that year with 132 total tackles (59 solo, 73 assisted). He also had four sacks and two interceptions in his last college season. Proving he could impact both the pass rush and pass coverage helped Ajiake find his way into the NFL. However, he must turn heads in training camp if he wants a chance to see significant playing time in the NFL.
Ricky White III is a rookie wide receiver who signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He will compete for a spot on the final roster in training camp and preseason. White III trails Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Seattle's third wide receiver spot. On a roster that features Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, Valdes-Scantling seems like the only player White III could overtake to start at receiver.
As a smaller program, UNLV has to take pride in every former Rebel who makes it to the NFL. Baldwin, Woodard, Ajiake, and White III should all be proud of how far they've come. We'll provide updates if any of them rise up their respective depth charts.