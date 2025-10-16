Report Says That UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen Wants Arkansas Razorbacks Job "So Bad"
This seems like an everyday occurrence, but UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen's name is now being brought up as a possible candidate for the Arkansas Razorbacks head coaching vacancy. If you believe BOAS or Best of Arkansas Sports, not only is Mullen an option for the Razorbacks, it's a matter of whether or not they want him, because he wants the job. Let's jump right into what they had to say:
Best Of Arkansas Sports On Mullen Wanting The Arkansas Razorback Head Coaching Job
"According to veteran sportscaster Mike Irwin of Pig Trail Nation, there are once again two coaches who “would take this job without any conditions whatsoever” – Bobby Petrino and Dan Mullen...
Dan Mullen’s name has surfaced the traditional way – through anonymous sources. That left the door open for a pretty emphatic denial this week:
Of course, long ago, Nick Saban once claimed he was “not going to be the Alabama coach” and Mike Anderson said he planned to “retire” at Missouri. We all know how those turned out.
It would make sense if Mullen wants to return to the conference where he had been a head coach or offensive coordinator for 17 straight seasons from 2005-21.
In fact, Mike Irwin said on The Hospitality Room podcast that Mullen wants the Arkansas job so bad that he “has basically told them, ‘Hey, you don’t have to give me NIL guarantees, you don’t have to give me a bunch of money. I’ll deal with the buyout I have here. I want to come.’”
He added that while he’s heard some coaches have expressed concern in the AD situation at Arkansas, Mullen is fine with Yurachek remaining in his post.
“He hasn’t placed any conditions on accepting this job,” Irwin said of the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach. “He said, ‘I want this job because it’s a perfect situation for me. I can come in, I can recruit, I can build a team up, I can win games.’”
Mullen has been very clear that he has no interest in leaving UNLV. However, BOAS and Mike Irwin are making it seem like he has called Arkansas up begging for the job. Obviously, someone is being very untruthful on this topic, whether it be the coach, the reporter, or a source from Arkansas. No matter how you slice it, Mullen did not leave any wiggle room in his statement when he said that he would be the coach of the Rebels next year. If he decided to leave after giving such a definitive denial, it would kill his credibility in the future. It's not an impossibility, but we don't see him leaving for Arkansas this offseason.
