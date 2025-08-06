Ricky White III Has "Probably No Path" To The Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster
We have been outspoken in our belief that former UNLV Rebels wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III would be locked into the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this has not been a great week for White III. First, he missed practice this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Now, 12th Man Rising has cast serious doubts on his hopes to make the roster with a scathing take on how things have gone for him at training camp.
12th Man Rising's Take On Ricky White III At Seahawks Camp
"So far in training camp, White has been passed on the wide receiver depth chart, but the chances he is getting on special teams have diminished, too. It would help if he were great at returning punts and kicks, but he isn't. Plus, fellow rookie Tory Horton has been a standout as a receiver, but also returning kicks.
His ascension toward likely being WR3 by midseason and Horton's success on special teams mean White is probably going to end up on the practice squad. It doesn't help that free agent signee Steven Sims also excels on special teams.
There is probably no path for Ricky White III to make the team as only a receiver. He is 6'1" and 185 pounds, and has two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in college, but he was drafted because of his punt-block prowess. He would need to prove he could transpose that success in college to the NFL. That's tough to do in one training camp.
His best hope is that he has an exceptionally good preseason. If he can do something special in each game, he might hang on, but he will have few chances to do so."
It sounds like the door is still cracked open for White III in Seattle, but it is closing quickly. First and foremost, he needs to stay healthy and on the field. Like they said, hopefully he shows out in the preseason, and he makes some of those big special teams plays he became known for at UNLV. Even if he doesn't end up with the Seahawks, his performance in the preseason could earn him a spot on another NFL roster. He will make his NFL debut on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders at 10 PM EST on the NFL Network.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News