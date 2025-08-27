Ricky White III Lands Back On The Seattle Seahawks Practice Squad
After being released on Tuesday by the Seattle Seahawks as the team cut their roster down to 53 players, former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III has signed to the Seahawks' practice squad. This outcome always made sense as White III provides a ton of value and versatility that NFL teams covet out of their practice squad players. He is one of a maximum of 17 players who will be signed to the team's practice squad to start the season.
Initially, the Seahawks selected White III in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first Rebels drafted since 2010. They spoke highly about him all summer, so it comes as no surprise that they would jump at the opportunity to add him to their practice squad and keep him in-house. He could now be called up to the main roster to serve either as a wide receiver on offense or on special teams.
White III is the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. It's his special team's chops that made him so enticing to the Seahawks to begin with. While he didn't show a ton in that department in the preseason, he showed enough in practice over the course of the summer that the team wanted to make sure they retained him.
Any team can still sign White III to their 53-man roster off their practice squad. However, it will be Seattle that gets the best look at him. It won't be an easy wide receiver depth chart to crack, but it also isn't the deepest. It features Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Cody White, and Dareke Young. Those are talented players but not world beaters. If a few things bounce White III's way and show what he's capable of in practice, he could find himself back up on the 53-man roster.
Now that he has secured a job, it's up to him to work hard and improve his game. He has the talent to develop into not only a special teams contributor but a legitimate NFL slot receiver. It's not rare that late-round picks land on practice squads and take some time to develop and hone their craft. We do expect this preseason to be the last time that we'll see White III on an NFL field.
