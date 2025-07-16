Ricky White III’s Special Teams Value Could Secure Seahawks Roster Spot
The Seattle Seahawks rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, July 15. One of those rookies is former UNLV Rebels star wide receiver Ricky White III. This April, the Seahawks made White III the first Rebel football player drafted since 2010 when they selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, all reports have been positive out of Seattle about White III, however, as a seventh-round pick, he will still have to earn his roster spot.
According to Seattle Sports, wide receiver is the position battle to watch at camp this summer:
"If ever there was a time for receivers to shine, it’s in camp. And if there ever was a battle to watch, it’s this one. Fifth-round pick Tory Horton might be the most intriguing young name here… Also battling for those final spots are veterans Jake Bobo, Cody White and Dareke Young, fellow rookie Ricky White III, along with return specialist Steven Sims. Horton and Bobo probably have the edge here, but if Seattle carries six wideouts, a big impact in the return game or on special teams can be a make or break for that final spot."
While they are not projecting White III to make the roster as definitively as we are, they do leave the door wide open for him to walk through. They say that a big impact on special teams could earn one of these young players the sixth wide receiver spot. That just so happens to be White's specialty.
He is currently the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year for the wide variety of ways he impacted the game on special teams. All offseason, we've been preaching that his special-teams ability will earn him a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster and more opportunities at wide out in the future. We are not wavering on that opinion at all after reading this.