Ricky White III’s UNLV Legacy Sparks Debate After Bold Mount Rushmore Claim
We have been extremely high on former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III over the past year or so. What's not to love? The guy was a great player who got named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and became the first Rebel drafted in the NFL Draft when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
We have strongly stated that we believe he is a lock for the Seahawks' 53-man roster and widely praised him. However, Mountain West Connection took things a step further. Even we weren't bold enough to go where they went and put White III on the Rebels football all-time Mount Rushmore.
This is what they had to say:
"Ricky White III was a special player during his time with the Rebels. He was a transfer from Michigan State, and he bought into Barry Odom’s message, and exceeded all expectations.
He became the first wide receiver in UNLV history to have more than one 1,000 yard receiving seasons. He won Mountain West Special Teams Player of the year, as well as being named to multiple First Team All-Mountain West in 2024 and 2023.
He put on great performance after great performance for the Rebels, which ultimately led to him being drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft in the 7th round to the Seattle Seahawks. He became the first NFL Draft pick out of UNLV since 2010.
He finished second in UNLV history in career receptions and 100-yard games. He also finished third in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
I included him in my UNLV Mount Rushmore, due to his impact on the recent history of UNLV football. He has reinvigorated the fan base and brought more fans to seats and is a big reason why UNLV football has a bright future beyond his years."
While everything they said here has merit, we simply aren't ready to make that call yet. With that said, given more time to think about it, it's not impossible that we end up coming to the same conclusion. It's possible they are crazy, but it's also possible they are just ahead of the curve.