Ricky White And Johnathan Baldwin Headline UNLV Alumni To Watch In NFL Training Camps
NFL Training camp is just a few weeks out. That is when rookies get a chance to make a name for themselves and look to secure a coveted spot on their team's 53-man regular-season roster. After an outstanding 2024 campaign, the UNLV Rebels football team has three players that they are keeping an eye on this summer.
Wide Receiver Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks
In the 2025 NFL Draft, White III became the first Rebel selected in an NFL Draft since 2010. The Seattle Seahawks grabbed him in the seventh round. He will be reporting to Seahawks camp on July 15 with the rest of their rookie class. The rest of the team is scheduled to arrive on July 22. At Seattle's camp, we'll be keeping a close on whether or not White III is carving out the role we expect on special teams and if he is getting meaningful reps out of the slot.
Defensive Back Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
The Packers picked up Baldwin as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of this year's draft, and he's already exceeded expectations. He'll arrive at Lambeau Field on July 18, with his veteran teammates joining him on July 22. What we want to watch for from Baldwin is where he's playing on the field and if he is earning a job in the slot. The team has been moving him around between safety and cornerback; however, he's officially listed as a corner, and it looks like they are giving him a real shot to win the starting slot corner job.
Inside Linebacker Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
In what was a bit of a surprise, Woodard went undrafted back in April despite being the reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He didn't last long as an undrafted free agent, though, because the Seahawks immediately picked him up and reunited him with White III. Unfortunately, he didn't make it through rookie minicamp and was cut. Again, he was immediately scooped up by the Texans. Houston reports all players on July 22. Woodard will be hoping to earn a backup role in camp or at the very least, land on their practice squad.