Rob Gronkowski Hosts “Play of Day” At LA Bowl
The UNLV Rebels will take on the California Golden Bears in this year’s Art of Sport LA Bowl, hosted by former New England Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski. The Rebels opened as one-point favorites but the line has moved. UNLV is now favored by 3.5 points heading into tonight’s action.
The Art of Sport LA Bowl celebrates the tradition of great college football in Los Angeles. Gronk and the city of LA hosted game-day experiences that focus on providing support for underserved youth. Gronk and the LA Bowl are partnered with nonprofit organizations such as One For All Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, and Boys & Girls Club of LA Harbor. Key initiatives include youth literacy, STEAM education, physical activity, and career exploration.
Gronk enjoyed a day of activities with kids from all over the Los Angeles area yesterday and will be involved in pre-game activities before tonight’s game kicks off at 9 PM ET. / 6 PM PT.
If you are at SoFi Stadium for the game, don't miss out on the Gronksmash Burger, which has social media raging!
Check out the video below of the Gronksmash Burger! To try one out, head to level 4 at any time today!
