Running Back Jai'Den Thomas Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 4
It was a tough call to make this week with so many incredible performances, but we have decided on a winner. We have named Jai'Den Thomas the UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4. It was when the team began to lean on him in the second half of the game, and he started consistently ripping off huge runs, that the Rebels began to turn things around and start both of their comebacks.
He finished the game with 13 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions through the air. That is an average of 9.1 yards per carry with his longest run coming in at 32 yards. It was an impressive performance for the star running back, who barely saw any work in the first half. It is no coincidence that things began to turn around as soon as he started getting more involved.
Others Receiving Consideration
QB Anthony Colandrea
Colandrea had another big game in Week 4, completing 29 of 43 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was also picked off twice, and one went for what could have been a game-losing touchdown. He once again contributed a lot with his legs, running 16 times for 54 yards. That's all, while being under siege for much of the game, often being under pressure, and getting sacked four times. Despite the impressive performance from the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks' front seven, he still managed to lead the team downfield when they needed him most and helped them get the win.
WR Jaden Bradley
After a down week against the UCLA Bruins in Week 2, Bradley bounced back with a big week coming off the bye in Week 4. He caught seven passes for 93 yards and a big touchdown. He averaged 13.3 yards per reception with his longest catch coming in at 37 yards. This game re-established him as the clear Alpha in the Rebels' offense. When this offense gets Thomas, Colandrea, and Bradley all going, they are almost unstoppable.
The Rebels have been the strength of this team and have leaned heavily on their stars so far this season. We see no reason that should change as the team heads into Mountain West Conference play following their Week 5 bye. While there were plenty of stars this week for UNLV, Jet shined the brightest.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News