Running Back Jai'Den Thomas Named UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week For Week 14

The UNLV Rebels won their final game of the regular season in Week 14 on the road over their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. They won the game in a blowout by the score of 42 - 17, and kept the Fremont Cannon red and brought it back home to Las Vegas. After beating the Wolf Pack, the Rebels now sit at 10 - 2 on the season and, more importantly, 6 - 2 in Mountain West Conference play.

In a game in which the Rebels scored 42 points, there were obviously plenty of strong performances on the offensive side of the ball. That is something this team has become familiar with all year. While there were plenty of strong performances this week, picking the best one was not a difficult decision this week.

Junior running back Jai'Den Thomas has been named the official UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14. He had a monster week and is in the midst of an outstanding season. He was just recently named to the All-Mountain First Team. However, we are here to focus on Week 14. Jet rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on 9.4 yards per carry in this game. He also caught three passes for 24 yards. There is no doubt that he was the star of the game on offense for the Rebels.

Others Earning Consideration

It wasn't his best game, but we still have to mention quarterback Anthony Colandrea. His average games are great games for other players. That's one of the many reasons he was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. In Week 14, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and rushed for another 27 yards and another touchdown. You don't love seeing the interceptions, but that's still impressive production of 297 total yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jaden Bradley led the Rebels in receiving, catching three passes for 71 yards, including a big 48-yard play. Troy Omeire also had a big game at wideout. He caught two passes for 55 yards and the only receiving touchdown of the game on a 17-yard reception.



This has been an incredible season for the Rebels' offense, and everyone on it deserves credit for such a great year. The UNLV offense was one of the greatest in school history in 2025.

