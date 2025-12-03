Safety Jaheem Joseph Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week For Week 14

The UNLV Rebels won a huge game in Week 14 over their in-state rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack. They won the game by the score of 42 - 17. Not only did the final game of the regular season keep the Fremont Cannon red and in Las Vegas, but the victory also catapulted the Rebels into the Mountain West Championship Game against the Boise State Broncos.

UNLV finished the season with four consecutive wins to bring their overall record to 10 - 2 and, more importantly, their conference record to 6 - 2. That was enough to lock them up in a four-way tie at the top of the Mountain West, which they won the tiebreaker over the New Mexico Lobos and San Diego State Aztecs to get them into the big game on Friday in Boise against the Broncos.

One of the big reasons they've been able to win their final four games of the season was the undeniable improvement of their once porous defense. In their four wins to close out the season, they allowed just 63 points. In their back-to-back losses before the winning streak, they allowed 96 points. After allowing just 17 points in Week 14, there were a ton of standout defensive performances, but we had to pick the best of the best.

Junior safety Jaheem Joseph has been named the official UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14. He had an outstanding game against the Wolf Pack. Joseph made five tackles (two solo), recorded two sacks, and had a forced fumble in this game. With the leading tackler for the Rebels having only six tackles, even those five tackles look more impressive. This honor is well deserved by Joseph.

Others Earning Consideration

Sophomore linebacker Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu made five tackles in this game (three solo) and forced a fumble. The fumble was recovered by Chief Borders, who also made three tackles (one solo). Safety Jake Pope was the leading tackler for UNLV in this game with six (four solo).



We also want to mention Bryce Edmondson, who jumped on Joseph's forced fumble. Kamuela Ka'aihue and Andre Porter split a sack. Both Marsel McDuffie and Tre Fulton had six tackles, with both of them having three solo. However, it was Andrew Powdrell who had five tackles (all solo) and two passes defended, leading the team in both categories.



