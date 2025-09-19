SB Nation Predicts A Win For The UNLV Rebels Over The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks In Week 4
Tomorrow is game day, and almost everyone who is going to weigh in has weighed in on the UNLV Rebels at Miami (Ohio) RedHawks game. However, some predictions are still rolling in. One of those predictions has come from SB Nation. They both broke down the Rebels' offense and defense, and gave their prediction for Saturday's game.
SB Nation On The UNLV Rebels Offense
"The Rebels are led by a fearless playmaking quarterback in Anthony Colandrea, a Virginia transfer who operates with a high-risk, high-reward approach. So far, he’s been getting rewarded for his play, firing 647 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception on a 75.4 completion rate. He offers plenty with his legs too with 175 yards in three games, and he’ll have full command of the offense with Week 1 co-starter Alex Orji out for the remainder of the season.
UNLV’s offense is filled with explosiveness throughout. Jai’Den Thomas averages 8.4 yards per carry and is good for a breakaway run several times per game with his blazing speed. Another skill position savant is Jaden Bradley, a deep threat with more than double the receptions (13) and more than triple the yardage (262) of the next closest Rebel. Both Thomas and Bradley regularly generate 20+ yard pickups for an offense which is the undoubted strength of this team."
SB Nation On The UNLV Rebels Defense
"Defensively, there’s more to be polished. UNLV allowed 555 total yards to FCS Idaho State, including 395 through the air, in a tumultuous Week 0. The unit has shown steady improvement since, limiting UCLA to zero points through the first 29 minutes and 56 seconds of action in its last outing. Still, the Rebels are 123rd in passing defense and 100th in rushing defense, and the defense let loose in the second half after strong starts vs. Sam Houston and UCLA.
Cornerback Aamaris Brown is tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with three (and he has two sacks), and he’s one ballhawk hoping to provide stops in the form of turnovers. Takeaways have been the defense’s saving grace, as UNLV is tied for second in the FBS in interceptions and tied for sixth in turnovers gained as a whole. Another name to watch on that side of the ball is inside backer Marsel McDuffie, who looks to suffocate the run after posting 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception in the first quarter of the regular season."
SB Nation's UNLV Rebels @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Prediction
"This game comes down to how well Miami can counter UNLV’s offense. A lower-scoring game greatly benefits the RedHawks, but their offense hasn’t shown the ability to go punch-for-punch with Anthony Colandrea, Jai’Den Thomas, and crew. UNLV is explosive and can score from anywhere on the field, and this will be quite a challenge for even a sturdy RedHawk defense.
UNLV’s defensive lapses could lead to Dequan Finn and the Miami offense gaining much-needed confidence. Miami stays close for a while, but unless the non-QB run game excels, the offense won’t have the firepower to outlast Dan Mullen’s team in Oxford.
Prediction: UNLV 28, Miami (OH) 16"
We agree with everything they had to see here. Of all the predictions that we've seen this week, this is the one we are most in line with. We do think the Rebels will score a bit more, but our final prediction will be very similar. SB Nation was spot on here with their take on both the team and the game.
