Seahawks Coach Praises Ricky White III’s Skillset, Boosting Roster Spot Hopes
Back in April, the Seattle Seahawks selected Ricky White III in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He became the first UNLV Rebels football player chosen in the NFL Draft since 2010. One of the biggest selling points on the star wide receiver was his ability to contribute on special teams. In 2024, he was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. Recent comments made by Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald bode very well for White III's likelihood of making the 53-man roster this season.
Macdonald on what he's looking for out of his young wide receivers:
“It’s exciting, and it’s going to come down to a large part of how they play on special teams... Can you move people? Can you block people? Can you get people in the ground? Who is going to play gunner for us? Who is going to be our punt returner? All those things haven’t been settled yet... And then go make plays on offense. Can you dig out a safety and be a force out there and also come alive in the pass game as well? And how does that complement the skill sets of Coop (Kupp) and Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) and Marquez (Valdez-Scantling)? Really excited about those guys. It will come to life throughout the preseason.”
Macdonald is essentially just listing off White III's strengths in this comment. Based on what he's saying here, we've never been more confident that he'll be on the Seahawks' Week 1 roster. At this point, we'd actually be shocked if he wasn't. If Macdonald is looking for a special-teams ace who can dig out a safety then White III is exactly the guy that he's looking for.