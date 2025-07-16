Seahawks ‘Enamored’ With Rookie Ricky White III’s Versatility As NFL Camp Begins
On Tuesday, we got our first glimpse of a UNLV Rebels rookie in an NFL Training Camp this summer. The Seattle Seahawks had their rookie report and Ricky White III was in attendance. He made history at the 2025 NFL Draft when he became the first UNLV player selected since 2010. The seventh-round pick will now battle for a spot on the team's 53-man roster. His playmaking ability at wide receiver with his incredible resume as on special teams should give him a leg up for a roster spot this season.
The Seattle Times gave their take on White III's likelihood of earning a roster spot in 2025:
"The former UNLV star worked with the backup units on offense in the spring and will compete for a roster spot on the back end of the WR rotation. The Seahawks are enamored of White’s all-around special teams ability and will get a better look at that once pads go on during camp. None of the undrafted free agents appeared to work consistently with either of the first or second teams in the spring. With a veteran defense returning most of the players from a year ago, earning roster spots won’t be easy."
We have been hearing the same thing over and over all offseason and we're hearing it again from the Seattle Times. Saying that the Seahawks are "enamored of White’s all-around special teams ability" may be the perfect encapsulation of all the reports we've heard out of Seattle since he has been drafted. Coming off a season in which he earned Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year honors, White III is truly a rare talent in the area of the game.
It's rare that a player is so good on special teams coming out of college that it can earn them a roster spot, but that is the case here. It's because he's not just good at one thing, he's good at everything. Whether you need a punt blocked, a gunner, or a returner, he can do it all. It's hard to see the Seahawks letting that go and if they do, he won't be on the market for long.