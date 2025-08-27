Seattle Seahawks Release Former UNLV Rebels Wide Receiver Ricky White III
The Seattle Seahawks have released former UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III on Tuesday, during final cuts, while getting their roster down to 53 players. Back in April at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected White III, making him the first Rebel picked in an NFL Draft since 2010. Entering the draft, he was the reigning Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and one of the most prolific receivers in the program's history. He's a tough one to see get cut, but he will surely land back on his feet.
White III was drafted for his versatility both on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams. Initially, after getting drafted, it seemed like his special teams expertise was going to get him a spot on the Seahawks' opening day roster. Unfortunately, that big-play ability he consistently showed while at UNLV didn't shine through quite like he hoped it would. With Seattle already having a somewhat deep receiving corps and fellow rookie from the Mountain West, Tory Horton, becoming a breakout star this summer, it likely doomed White III's chances of making the roster.
Nevertheless, this is hardly the end of the road for the talented young receiver. Now he will find himself on the waiver wire, where any other team in the NFL can claim him. If he is not picked up off waivers, then he will become a free agent and will have the option to sign anywhere he wants. That includes a potential return to Seattle, or he could end up being signed to a team's practice squad.
A player with White III's special team's chops and versatility is attractive to teams around the league. He makes for a perfect player to add to the bottom of the roster. Both his cost and skill set fit the bill perfectly. If he clears waivers and isn't added to a practice squad, he could sign with a team before the season even starts, or he could be offered a contract following the first week of the season when contracts no longer have to be guaranteed for the entirety of the season. We will keep a close eye on where he ends up landing, but we'd expect he gets another shot in the league at least as a special teamer. Otherwise, he'd be an outstanding player in a league like the UFL.
