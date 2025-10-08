Sports Bettors Willing To "Take A Stab On Air Force" In Week 7 Against The UNLV Rebels
The UNLV Rebels host the Air Force Falcons in Week 7, and the betting experts and analysts appear to be overwhelmingly in favor of putting their money on the Falcons getting seven points. This has been a consistent theme all week leading up to the game. Pick Dawgz is another betting site that believes that Air Force can pull this game out.
Pick Dawgz On The UNLV Rebels
"Over on the UNLV side, they had a decidedly better run through their first four games, emerging unscathed from that quartet. The Rebels powered past Idaho State 38-31 in the opener, then beat Sam Houston 38-21 in game two. UNLV notched another one-score win 30-23 versus UCLA, then got another tight victory 41-38 versus Miami-OH. In the win over the RedHawks, the Rebels offense posted 515 yards (222 rushing) with 6.0 yards per play, 30 first downs and 12-of-17 on third-down tries. The defense came up with three takeaways as well.
Matched up against Wyoming last weekend, the Rebels were up 24-3 by the end of the first half. UNLV was outscored 14-7 the rest of the way but still pulled off the victory 31-17 in the end. QB Anthony Colandrea logged 102 yards with a TD on 11-of-20 passing. Jai’Den Thomas added 16 carries for 96 yards as the top rusher, and Jaden Bradley paced the receivers on five catches for 65 yards."
Pick Dawgz On Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels Prediction
"I’ll take a stab on Air Force. That said, you could make an argument either way. The Falcons offense was able to keep pace with a good Navy team last weekend, generating 460 yards, 211 rush yards, 7.1 yards per play, 23 first downs and 7-of-13 on third-down tries. The defense gave up 517 yards total, most of it through the air (339 yards). The Midshipmen also converted a couple of fourth-down tries to keep drives going. Air Force has 30 or more points in every game this season; they’re just allowing much more on the other side.
As for UNLV, they put up 255 yards (102 passing), 4.3 yards per play, 15 first downs and just 5-of-13 on third-down tries in their win over Wyoming. The defense was great in that one with three takeaways and 3-of-12 allowed on third downs. The Rebels are really going to have to push on defense in order to slow Air Force down, but I think this one will end up being a fairly high-scoring game on both sides."
It sounds like they think that Air Force might be able to pull off a win outright here. We simply don't see it. At UNLV Rebels On SI, we don't believe that the Falcons will win or keep this game within seven points. The Rebels should win this game by double digits.
