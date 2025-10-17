The Boise State Broncos Are Heavy Favorites To Knock Off The UNLV Rebels In Week 8
There are quite a few outlets whose predictions we usually cover weekly here at UNLV Rebels On SI, but with UNLV Rebels having such a big game on the road against the Boise State Broncos, there was just too much going on to cover anything. However, we know you guys like to see these predictions and our takes on them each week, whether it be for betting purposes or any other. These are a few of the predictions we weren't able to get to earlier in the week. These predictions include Winners and Whiners, Stat Salt, Tony's Picks, and Pick Dawgz.
Winners And Whiners Prediction
"Boise State -12.5 is a strong play at home, where the Broncos have won 14 straight and consistently dominate with tempo and physicality. Quarterback Maddux Madsen has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading an offense that ranks 22nd nationally in total yardage and converts nearly 46% of third downs. UNLV’s defense has been porous, allowing 445.0 yards and 29.7 points per game, with bottom-15 rankings against both the run and pass. If Boise State establishes the ground game early and forces UNLV into a shootout, they’re built to pull away and cover."
Stat Salt's Prediction
"While the undefeated UNLV Rebels come into this matchup with plenty of success and domination behind them this season, it's hard to ignore the dominant run the Boise State Broncos have had against their conference rivals, going 9-0 in their last nine head-to-head matchups, including 2-0 a season ago.
On top of that, the Broncos are undefeated at home this season, and with the defense playing much better as of late, expect them to pick up a statement win at home on Saturday night."
Tony's Picks' Prediction
"Both teams bring firepower, but the real battle’s going to be Boise’s defensive front against UNLV’s O-line. Colandrea’s been sacked 13 times already — that’s where Boise can tilt the game. Still, UNLV’s run game keeps them alive on third downs, and Thomas’ 8 yards per carry can flip drives quick. Boise’s more complete, but UNLV’s form and balance can hang around.
If you’re shopping numbers, the +10.5 for UNLV has more value than Boise’s -10.5. The total at 63.5 is tricky — both can score, but Boise tends to slow things down at home when they get a lead. First-half over or UNLV team total over could be smarter angles than the full-game over.
Score Prediction: UNLV Rebels 31, Boise State Broncos 38."
Pick Dawgz' Prediction
"Boise State is going to get the benefit of the doubt at home, especially when UNLV hasn’t played anybody yet and there’s major questions with that defense. Ranked 125th in total defense and 111th in scoring defense, UNLV could have a hard time against tougher competition. With that said, Boise State isn’t great defensively, as it has issues stopping the run at times and has allowed 25 or more points in 4 of their 6 games. Also, regardless of what you think of either team, we’re getting free points with an undefeated team, and UNLV has covered 9 of its last 13 games as a double-digit underdog. Give me UNLV."
Only Pick Dawgz stand with us, as most outlets expect the Broncos to come away with a big win. That's okay though. That's why they play the games. The Rebels will look to go out there on Saturday and silence with skeptics with another massive victory on the blue turf of Boise.
