The Boise State Broncos Could Serve The UNLV Rebels "Another Reality Sandwich This Week"

The UNLV Rebels will travel to Boise to play the Boise State Broncos for the Mountain West Championship yet again this Friday. They have failed in their previous attempts, and this will be their last shot, being that the Broncos are leaving for the Pac-12 in 2026. The predictions have been rolling in and have been leaning in both directions. While some believe in the Rebels finally getting over the hump, others don't. Loot Levinson of Predict Em! sides with the latter. This is what they had to say.

Predict Em!'s Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

"The UNLV Rebels come to Albertsons Stadium to take on the Boise State Broncos for the Mountain West Conference Championship. Suffice to say, there were a lot of moving pieces and different metrics that led to this in a messy Mountain West where four teams finished with a 6-2 conference mark. In the end, it’s UNLV coming to face Boise State for all the marbles. A narrow 25-24 win over Utah State on Saturday allowed Boise to punch their ticket by the narrowest of margins. UNLV, meanwhile, closed the season strongly by winning its fourth in a row with a win over New Mexico on Saturday, 42-17. Who can deliver on Friday night in Boise?...

It’s just that the last several seasons have seen UNLV at their best-ever and still haven’t been able to get over this hump. Now you get this on Boise’s field. You get a conference title game. You get their starting QB back in the fold. And you still have multiple Boise weapons who can run roughshod over a defense that, while improved over the season, hasn’t shown they’re ready for primetime. Taking Boise here, one can almost get the sneaking suspicion that we’re going to the well one too many times or that maybe UNLV is catching Boise in a diminished enough state to finally turn the tables. I still think Boise serves them up another reality sandwich this week in the title game. I’m taking the Broncos.

Loot’s Prediction to Cover the Point Spread:

I’m betting on the Boise State Broncos minus 4 points."

We have been going back and forth on our official prediction all week. However, we are starting to disagree more with takes like these and leaning towards the Rebels pulling off the win in the Mountain West Championship. If you want to check out our official prediction, come back later in the week to check it out.



