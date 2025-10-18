The Boise State Broncos Hand The UNLV Rebels Their First Loss Of The Season
The Boise State Broncos defended the blue and handed the UNLV Rebels their first loss of the season by a score of 56 - 31. It drops the Rebels' overall record to 6 - 1, and their record in the Mountain West Conference to 2 - 1. This was a tough loss for UNLV, and more than likely kills their College Football Playoff hopes. The only way they still make it is if things go crazy over in the American Conference and the Rebels bounce back to run the table and win the Mountain West Championship.
The Rebels were able to hang around in the first half. Their top stars, quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jai'Den Thomas, and wide receiver Jaden Bradley, all scored touchdowns, and two big turnovers kept the game close, with a score of 28 - 24 at the half.
The third quarter is where things got ugly. The Broncos outscored the Rebels 21 - 0 in the period and scored the first TD of the fourth quarter as well. Troy Omeire caught a TD with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but at that point, it was too little, too late.
Top UNLV Rebels Performers
Colandrea had another strong game in a losing effort. He gave it everything he had and finished with 215 passing yards, two TDs, and one interception, and tacked on 87 yards and a TD on the ground.
While Thomas scored a rushing TD, he rushed for just 38 yards on 11 carries. It was Jaylon Glover who led them in rushing, taking six carries for 112 yards at 18.7 yards per carry.
DeAngelo Irving Jr was the team's receiver catching a team-high four passes for 90 yards. However, it was Bradley and Omeire who caught the two TD passes from Colandrea.
On defense, linebacker Marsel McDuffie led the defense with six tackles (five solo). Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye had the Rebels' lone sack, and Laterrance Welch picked off Broncos' quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Top Boise State Broncos Performers
Madsen had a big day throwing for 253 yards, four TDs, and one interception, with his leading receiver being Chris Marshall who caught three passes for 96 yards and a TD. However, it was running back Dylan Riley who was the star of the day. He carried the ball 15 times for 201 yards and a TD.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News