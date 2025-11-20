The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Are "A Team Capable Of Pulling Off The Outright Win" In Week 13
After knocking off the Utah State Aggies last weekend in double overtime, the UNLV Rebels football team will host the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. This should be a tight game, and the predictions this week have swung in both directions. The latest prediction we are covering from Dean Whitaker of Winners and Whiners is not one of the more favorable ones for the UNLV Rebels. This is what they had to say about the Mountain West clash between the Rainbow Warriors and Rebels.
Winners And Whiners Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"Hawaii 34 - UNLV 27
Hawaii +3 feels like the right side because the matchup plays directly into their strengths, and the numbers suggest they can keep this game tight throughout. Micah Alejado has developed into one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Mountain West, and with Jackson Harris emerging as a legitimate deep threat, the Warriors’ passing game has the firepower to exploit UNLV’s secondary, which has been one of the weakest in the nation against the pass. Hawaii ranks top-10 nationally in passing yards per game and top-3 in red-zone efficiency, meaning they not only move the ball but also finish drives at an elite rate. UNLV, while dangerous offensively with Anthony Colandrea and Jai’Den Thomas, has a defense that consistently gives up chunk plays and allows opponents to stay in games, evidenced by their bottom-tier national ranking in total yards allowed. That combination sets up Hawaii to trade scores and potentially dictate tempo, especially if they can force UNLV into obvious passing situations where turnovers become more likely. With the spread sitting at +3, Hawaii’s ability to sustain drives, capitalize on defensive breakdowns, and keep pressure on the Rebels makes them not just a live underdog but a team capable of pulling off the outright win in a high-scoring battle."
They are predicting not only for Hawaii to cover, but to win this game. Granted, we agree that the key to this game will be the tough task of the UNLV secondary having to slow down the Rainbow Warriors' passing attack; however, don't hate this matchup as much as them. The Rebels' biggest issue has been a lack of discipline, and they have been carved up by mobile quarterbacks. Micah Alejado is not a runner. The defense should be able to play their game this week, even in a tough matchup. That should be enough to get the win in this game.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News