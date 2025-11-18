The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Could Exploit The UNLV Rebels' Red Zone Defense In Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team has gotten back on track with back-to-back wins and will look to keep that momentum going in Week 13 against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. This is a game that could legitimately go either way. The predictions we have been seeing this week reflect how close this game could end up being. It's still early in the week, but the predictions have been rolling in quickly this week, with the game being on Friday night. The betting outlets always roll in first, and we have a really good one here from an outlet we haven't covered yet this season, but they have a ton of great information. Kevin West from Predict Em! gave his take on the game, and it may not go the way that many fans of either team are expecting.
Predict Em! Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
"I’m taking **Hawaii +3 (-115)** as my primary play, and I’ll tell you why. This Rainbow Warriors team has been undervalued all season long, and they’re catching a Rebels squad that hasn’t proven they can beat anybody worth a damn. Hawaii’s red zone efficiency against UNLV’s leaky defense is a mismatch that’s going to show up when it matters most.
The secondary angle I like is the **Under 64.5**. Both teams have been trending under lately — Hawaii is 4-6 on totals this season, and the Under is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two. Friday night conference games on the road tend to play under, especially when you’ve got a Hawaii team that’s going to try to control the clock and keep this thing low-scoring.
I’m putting 2 units on Hawaii +3 and 1 unit on the Under. The value is clearly on the visiting dog that’s been covering all season against a home favorite that’s been living off reputation rather than results."
Generally, we only cover who wins and who loses in these articles; however, with the way this one is formatted, we also got some details on the over/under. Believing Hawaii will stay within three points is a reasonable prediction, but we don't see the combination of a Rebels' home game ending with them within three and the game finishing under 64.5 points. The only way this game's final score is that low is if the UNLV defense plays great, in which case the game won't be close. Our UNLV Rebels On SI official prediction won't be out until later in the week, but be sure to come back and check it out if you want to know what we think the final score will be.
