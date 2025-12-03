The Mountain West Championship Game Between The UNLV Rebels And Boise State Broncos Could Be A Tight One

The Mountain West Championship game will take place on Friday between the UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos. The predictions for the game have been rolling in this week, and early in the week, they seemed favorable for the Rebels. However, as we've gotten deeper into the week, they are leaning much more heavily towards the Broncos. The latest comes from Sportsbook Wire. This is another prediction that sees this game going in favor of Boise State in a close one. That seems to be how bets and predictions are trending more and more with each passing day this week.

Sportsbook Wire's Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

"The Broncos squared off against the Utah State Aggies in their most recent outing, winning 25-24. The Rebels are coming off of a victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack by the score of 42-17. Max Cutforth had 341 yards on 26-of-49 passing (53.1%) for the Broncos in that matchup against the Aggies, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Dylan Riley ran for 120 yards on 25 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Quinton Brown hauled in one reception for 66 yards (averaging 66.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Aggies. Anthony Colandrea's performance for the Rebels against the Wolf Pack included 15-of-22 passing for 270 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed two times for 27 yards and one touchdown. Jai'Den Thomas put together an 11-carry, 103-yard game (9.4 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns, while tacking on three receptions for 24 yards . Jaden Bradley registered 71 yards through the air after three catches (on three targets)...

Prediction

Boise State 32, UNLV 27"

This is a reasonable prediction. This is about the number of points we believe will be scored in this game. We also believe this will be a hard-fought, close game as well. However, we are leaning towards the Rebels coming out on the right side of the outcome. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, come back later in the week to check it out. We will be releasing them on Friday afternoon, before the big Mountain West Championship game.

