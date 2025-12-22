The Ohio Bobcats Could "Have The Edge In This Game" Over The UNLV Rebels

The UNLV Rebels will play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. With the game just a day away, there are a ton of predictions pouring in. The most recent prediction we are covering comes from Bosun Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners. This one is not favorable to the Rebels, which has been a trend as we've gotten closer to game time.

Winners And Whiners On The UNLV Rebels

"The Rebels closed out the regular season with a loss to Boise State, snapping their four-game winning streak in the process. They will try to bounce back from the loss and win their second straight bowl game when they play on Tuesday.

UNLV averages 35.9 points per game, which is 15th in the nation. They throw for 256 yards and rush for 203.1 yards per game.

Anthony Colandrea has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,275 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also has 621 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Jai’Den Thomas leads the team with 137 carries for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Jaden Bradley leads the team with 54 catches for 869 yards and four touchdowns.

UNLV is giving up 28.8 points per game, which is 94th in the nation. They’re giving up 237.2 passing yards and 176.5 rushing yards per game."

Winners And Whiners Prediction For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"The Bobcats have the edge in this game because they played well offensively down the stretch, scoring more than 35 points in two of their last three games. They have one of the best ground games in the nation, and they’re facing a team that has been unable to stop the run this season, giving up more than 175 yards per game on the ground, so expect the Bobcats to pound the ball in this game.

UNLV will have a hard time keeping up with the Bobcats because Ohio is one of the best defensive teams in the nation. They run the ball well but they’re facing one of the best run defenses in the country. Their inability to run the ball effectively will allow the Bobcats to keep pressure on Colandrea and force him to make costly mistakes. Go with Ohio to cover the spread."

Winners and Whiners may give Ohio the edge, but this is a game that could go either way. We also don't know what the impact of Ohio firing head coach Brian Smith this way. These are two good teams that are going to fight and play hard. We expect an exciting, high-scoring game. If you want to see our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, come back tomorrow and check it out.

