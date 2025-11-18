The Rebels Kept Their "Title Game Hopes Alive" In Week 12
The UNLV Rebels won their second-straight game last week against the Utah State Aggies in double overtime by a score of 29 - 26. After plummeting off the back of two straight losses, they are climbing back up the Mountain West power rankings. While they are inching up Chris Murray's Nevada Sports Nets Mountain West Power Rankings a bit slower than most rankings, they are still making progress. This is what they had to say at NSN about the UNLV Rebels, their Week 13 opponent, the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, and their Week 12 opponent, the Utah State Aggies.
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"UNLV was fortunate to escape a game with Utah State with an overtime win as the Aggies missed two potential game-winning field goals. That win kept the Rebels’ title game hopes alive. UNLV also missed two field goals in the win. The Rebels will have to play better this week when it hosts Hawaii for the Island Showdown Trophy before playing at rival Nevada to end the regular season."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 2 Ranked Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
"Hawaii is one of five MW teams with two league losses fighting for a spot in the conference title game, which will likely come down to the tiebreaker system. The Rainbow Warriors have a road game at UNLV and home game versus Wyoming and need to win both of those games to stay in the title hunt. If it’s a close game, Hawaii can count on kicker Kansei Matsuzawa, who is 22-of-22 on field goals."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 7 Ranked Utah State Aggies
"K Tanner Rinker was 2-of-5 on field goals in the overtime loss to UNLV, missing a 41-yarder on the Aggies’ first possession, a 44-yarder to win the game in regulation and a 41-yarder to win the game in overtime. He was 10-of-10 on field goals entering the game. The loss eliminated the Aggies from title contention. Now it needs one more win – vs. Fresno State or Boise State – to make a bowl."
We don't agree with these rankings. The Rebels should be higher, but they will get their opportunity to make another jump this week if they knock off the No. 2-ranked Hawai'i. The most important thing that they said here is that the Rebels kept their title game hopes alive. Unlike the Aggies, who were knocked from contention. As far as the Rainbow Warriors go, they'll also have to show that they belong up at No. 2 this week.
