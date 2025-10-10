The UNLV Find Themselves Ranked No. 1 In Another Mountain West Power Rankings
It's the end of the week, and we are wrapping up, and there are still some loose ends we are tying up from the week. We have one last power ranking to cover. In what shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, the UNLV Rebels are at the top of Rocket Miner's power rankings. They are based out of Wyoming, so they got a first-hand look at the Rebels last weekend. This is what they had to say about the Rebels, their previous opponent, and their next opponents.
Rocket Miner On The No. 1 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels (5-0 overall, 1-0 MW) used two special-teams touchdowns to beat Wyoming 31-17 last weekend in Laramie. It was the first time an MW team returned two blocked punts for touchdowns in the same half since Boise State in 2020, according to the league. The Rebels also forced three turnovers against the Cowboys. They are tied for No. 1 in the country with Louisiana Tech at 2.6 turnovers forced per game.
UNLV is third in the conference in scoring (35.6 points per game), and fifth in total yardage (411.4). The Rebels are one of 15 teams in the country still undefeated going into Week 7. The defense needs some work, as it ranks 10th in the MW at 413.4 yards allowed."
Rocket Miner On The No. 9 Ranked Wyoming Cowboys
"The Cowboys (2-3, 0-1) hurt themselves mightily in their conference-opening loss against UNLV, turning the ball over three times while allowing two special-teams touchdowns on a pair of blocked punts. UW is on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 2-0, and its offense has been the face of the problem.
The Cowboys are 125th in the country in scoring offense (16.8 points), and 119th in pass completion percentage (56.1%). Their scoring average is 11th in the MW, leading only Nevada’s mark of 15.4. Wyoming is also 11th in touchdowns scored (10), 10th in rushing offense (148.6 yards per game) and eighth in passing offense (198.8)."
Rocket Miner On The No. 11 Ranked Air Force Falcons
"The Falcons (1-4, 0-3) hung around with service academy rival Navy last weekend, but the Midshipmen held on for a 34-31 win in Maryland. Air Force’s offense has been throwing the ball well to start the season, but it hasn’t translated to wins. Quarterback Liam Szarka is the first MW player to have at least 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games, and he’s the first FBS player to do so since Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2015-16.
With the offense humming, Air Force’s defense has been a completely different story. The unit is last in the MW in both points allowed (37.8) and yards allowed (476.6). Those marks rank 130th and 131st, respectively, in the country."
The Rebels are a deserving top team, and this take gives a nice glimpse at what they accomplished last week and what is in store for them this week. Despite the Falcons being ranked at No. 11, they will not be a pushover. UNLV will have to win to stay atop the rankings.
