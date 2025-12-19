The UNLV Rebels And Ohio Bobcats Set To Face Off In A Tight Game

We are now just four days away from the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas between the UNLV Rebels and the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. With the game getting nearer, the predictions are beginning to roll in. Some from outlets we haven't even covered yet this season. This is one of those. The most recent prediction we are covering comes from Brent Matousek of Cappers Picks. This is one that could go either way for the UNLV faithful. You can read their prediction and answer for yourself what you take from what they had to say about the game.

Cappers Picks On The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebel Vs Ohio Bobcats

"Here is my Rebels Bobcats free pick: UNLV wins a lot when favored, which is great until numbers get tight. Winning 24 of the last 27 doesn’t automatically mean covering every road spread.

The Rebels have also been solid away from home against the number, and bettors love that trend. Oddsmakers clearly love it too, maybe a bit too much.

Ohio has quietly turned its home court into a problem, winning 23 of the last 25 there. That’s not noise, that’s comfort. The Bobcats have also been reliable as underdogs, cashing more often than not in that role. They rarely fold just because the logo says they should.

Ohio doesn’t need to dominate possessions to stay live. They just need to answer enough. Overall, this feels like a number shaded toward reputation instead of resistance. UNLV can win and still miss the cover. Ohio +4.5 is the play. Sometimes boring home teams cash quietly."

The gambling outlets don't always give us an exact score, and that's the case here. That's why we've been left with a bit of an ambiguous answer. Either way, it sounds like this is going to be a close game, but it sounds like they believe that the Rebels could win a very close game. This is a reasonable prediction for this game. If you want to hear our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction, come back next week before the game and check it out. We have now completed all the research we needed, and now we are just waiting until we get closer to game day, just in case anything happens or changes between now and then.

