The UNLV Rebels Are Favorites To Beat The Ohio Bobcats In The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

The UNLV Rebels are slated to play in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23, against the Ohio Bobcats. The predictions have been rolling in and they have been favorable for the Rebels up to this point. However, that was also the case for the Mountain West Championship game before things took a sharp turn in favor of the Boise State Broncos. Nevertheless, our next prediction comes from Cole Paganelli of Knup Spots. The UNLV faithful will be happy with their analysis of the Rebels' bowl game.

Knup Sports' Prediction For The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"The Ohio Bobcats have shown a strong offensive presence this season, ranking 50th in points scored with 344 and boasting a rushing attack ranked 10th in the nation. Their recent trend of hitting the over in home games (4-1 in their last 5) suggests that they are capable of putting up points, especially in the comfort of their home environment. With UNLV’s defense ranked 143rd in points allowed, Ohio should find ample opportunities to score.

On the other side, UNLV’s potent offense, ranked 10th nationally with 467 points scored, will be a significant factor in pushing the game total past the threshold. The Runnin’ Rebels have consistently scored well, supported by their high-ranking passing and rushing offenses, ranked 19th and 13th, respectively. This offensive prowess combined with Ohio’s defensive vulnerabilities (92nd in points against) sets the stage for a high-scoring affair.

Additionally, the nature of bowl games often lends itself to higher scores as teams pull out all the stops in their final game of the season. Playing in a dome at the Ford Center At The Star ensures weather won’t hinder offensive play. Ohio’s impressive home record (23-2 in their last 25 home games) further supports their ability to contribute significantly to the scoreline.

Given these factors, the expectation is for both teams to capitalize on their offensive strengths, resulting in a game that exceeds the set total. The predicted final score reflects this offensive output with UNLV coming out on top...

Ohio vs UNLV Score: UNLV 38 – Ohio 31"

While we still have to put in more time watching and researching Ohio before we come up with our official final prediction, that is a 2025 UNLV score if we've ever seen one. This is a game that the Rebels should win against the Bobcats, but it is going to be a tough game. These are two very good teams that are going to show up and play their hearts out. We don't expect this to be the kind of bowl game where seniors don't play or players don't give their maximum effort.

