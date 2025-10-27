The UNLV Rebels Are In For A Battle In Week 10 Against The New Mexico Lobos
The UNLV Rebels will host the New Mexico Lobos this week, and the predictions are rolling in. The early week predictions, as usual, have been pouring in from the betting sites. This one from Doc's Sports Service is specifically against the spread, which they have as the Rebels being the favorites, giving 5.5 points to the Lobos. This is what they had to say about the game, and it's different from the other ones we've seen so far this week.
Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For The New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
"The UNLV Rebels have an average of 447.1 yards per outing, which has them sitting 25th in D-1. The UNLV offense has 538 penalty yds on 58 infractions, which ranks them 22nd in D-1 in terms of helping out the other team. They have an average of 208.4 yards per game via the rush and have run for 1,459 yards overall. They have given away 4 interceptions while losing 2 fumbles and they have been able to obtain 156 first downs. In relation to this team's ability to score points, the Rebels are 18th in Division 1 averaging 37.1 points per outing. During this campaign so far, the Rebels currently have a total of 1,671 passing yards together with holding an average of 238.7 passing yards per outing, giving them a rank of 62nd in D-1.
UNLV has allowed a total of 1,433 rushing yards (204.7 yards per contest) in addition to 15 touchdowns by way of the ground game for the campaign. They have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air as well as 256.4 yards/outing, which has them in 116th in the country. This season, they have relinquished 234 pts. They have compiled 6 fumbles and 10 picks for the year. The Rebels defense has taken part in 484 plays, which ranks 45th in Division 1. The Rebels are allowing 33.4 points per contest, which has them ranked 125th in Division 1...
Josh's Pick: Take the Lobos +5.5"
This is the first prediction this week that we've seen go against the Rebels. Nevertheless, this is a game that could end up being a tight one. UNLV is a tough team to predict because their offense has been so explosive and their defense has been so inconsistent. Still, we'd be surprised if they aren't able to win this game by at least a touchdown. You can find out our exact prediction on Friday when we release our official UNLV Rebels On SI game prediction.
